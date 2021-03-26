‘Bro, Bro, Bro, No One Would Do That’: Justin Bieber Accuses Paparazzi Of Taking Photos Underneath Wife’s Skirt

Justin Bieber accused paparazzi of taking photos under his wife Hailey’s skirt while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant on Thursday.

In a video published to Youtube, Bieber and his wife can be seen walking out of The Nice Guy, a Los Angeles restaurant, with over a dozen paparazzi shooting video and photos of the couple as they entered their private van.

After Bieber had closed the doors to the van, he came back out, asking the paparazzi if they were “shooting underneath her skirt,” in reference to Hailey.

One paparazzo, in shock, replied, “‘Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that.”

Another questioned Bieber asking, “Why would someone shoot under her skirt?”

Bieber responded curtly, “That’s the question, right?” (RELATED: Paparazzi Agency Files For Bankruptcy Following Legal Battle With Meghan Markle)

Shooting Stars TV, who originally uploaded the video, told The Daily Caller, “I’m sure they were intoxicated she [Hailey] probably saw the flash and tripped out, the guy who took the photo was behind a tarp next to the back door entrance trying to get an exclusive shot, nothing more nothing less.”

In a separate interview with E! News, another individual who was at the scene, said that “no one was trying to get any up-the-skirt photos.”

When paparazzi crowded Justin & Hailey Bieber trying to get into their car, he called out the photographers for trying to take photos “up her skirt.” https://t.co/yh4oocYFqG pic.twitter.com/CoAnXYJgXK — E! News (@enews) March 26, 2021

Bieber’s past experience with paparazzi has been negative, including running over a paparazzo’s leg, telling a paparazzo, “I’mma beat the fu*k out of you,” and telling the a large group of paparazzi to put their cameras down in the middle of an interview, so they could have a “real” talk.