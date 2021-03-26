Jen Psaki Avoids Answering Why Biden ‘Never’ Takes Questions From Fox News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki avoided directly answering a question Friday about why President Joe Biden “never” takes questions from Fox News “when he is given a list of reporters to call on.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki the question during the daily White House press briefing and noted that Fox News is the only one of the five networks in the TV pool that never seems to be included on Biden’s “list.” (RELATED: Fox News’ Peter Doocy Grills Jen Psaki On Joe Biden’s Past Support For The Filibuster)

“We noticed starting at the end of the campaign, and then into the transition, and here at the White House, anytime that the president has an event where he is given a list of reporters to call on, Fox is the only member of the five-network TV pool that has never been on the list in front of the president, and I’m just curious if that is official administration policy,” Doocy began.

Psaki avoided directly answering the question, instead noting that they were having a conversation at that very moment and that she takes questions from him every time he’s in the briefing room. She then asked if Biden had taken questions from him since he took office.

“Unfortunately only when I’ve shouted after he goes through his whole list. And the president has been very generous with his time with Fox, I’m just curious about this list that he is given,” Doocy said. “We’re the only member of the five-member pool never on it, dating back to when he resumed in-person events in Wilmington during the end of the campaign.”

Psaki avoided the question again and said that she is “always happy to have the conversation” with Doocy. She then redirected and began complimenting him on the socks he was wearing.

She concluded that Biden “has taken” Doocy’s questions, and that she looks forward to going on “Fox News Sunday” over the weekend “for the third time in the last few months.”