Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ That Contain Human Blood And Are Limited To 666 Pairs

Rapper Lil Nas X unveiled a limited edition of “satan shoes” that contain human blood and are limited to 666 pairs.

The “Old Town Road” singer is expected to release the pair of shoes on March 29 as a collaboration with Nike. The shoes start at $1,018 and contain “60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood.”

MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” Nike Air Max ’97

Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

666 Pairs, individually numbered

$1,018

March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

The timing of the shoe’s release coincides with the release of Nas’s latest video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which was released Thursday. The music video shows him dancing on a stripper pole on his way down to hell as well as giving Satan a lap dance, according to the New York Post.

The title video “Montero” is a reference to Lil Nas’s real name Montero Lamar Hill, according to NBC.

Nas wrote tweeted on March 25 that the song was dedicated to”14-year old Montero.” (RELATED: Lil Nas X Explains Why He Opened Up About Being Gay)

“I wrote a song with our name in it. it’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised never to be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” the statement read in part.