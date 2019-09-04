Lil Nas X Explains Why He Opened Up About Being Gay

Lil Nas X got candid about his decision to come out publicly.

The rapper originally opened up about his sexuality on World Pride Day, but revealed the reasoning behind his decision in a new clip from HBO’s “The Shop.”

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

“I’m growing up to hate this shit,” Lil Nas admitted referencing his upbringing in regards to the LGBTQ community. Comedian Kevin Hart interrupted with, “Hate what? Why?”

“If you’re really from the hood, you know,” the rapper responded.

Lil Nas admitted he wanted his experience coming out in the public eye to be authentic, which is why he waited until his single “Old Town Road” hit its greatest success. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality On World Pride Day)

“Any other time, like, I’m doing this for attention in my eyes,” Lil Nas X said. “But if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, you know it’s, like, for real. It’s showing, like, it doesn’t really matter.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The “Panini” rapper announced he was gay on his Twitter account.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” Lil Nas X tweeted at the time, “but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure.'”