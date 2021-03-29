‘Please, This Is Not Politics’: Biden Urges Governors Who Relaxed Mask Mandates To ‘Reinstate’ Them

President Joe Biden urged state governors and other officials Monday to implement mask mandates again if they’ve relaxed them.

“I’m reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate. Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And businesses should require masks as well,” Biden said. “The failure to take this virus seriously, precisely what got us in this mess in the first place, risks more cases and more deaths.”

WATCH:

Texas, North Dakota, Mississippi, Montana, Iowa and other states have relaxed their states’ mask mandates, according to a March 8 report from The Associated Press.

After Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi announced the removal of their states’ mask mandates and said businesses could operate at full capacity, Biden criticized the move, calling it “Neanderthal thinking” on March 3. (RELATED: Montana Governor Criticizes Biden’s ‘Name-Calling,’ Says The State Is Returning To Normal)

“Look, as I do my part to accelerate the vaccine distribution of vaccinations, I need the American people to do their part as well. Mask up, mask up. It’s a patriotic duty,” Biden said Monday. “It’s the only way we ever get back to normal. To cheer together, and stadiums full of fans. To gather together on holidays again safely. Go to graduations, weddings.”

The president also answered “yes” when asked if he thinks “some states should pause the reopening efforts.”

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.