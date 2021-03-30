‘You Can’t Make Me Out To Be Angry’: Witness Gets Heated During Testimony With Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer

Defense attorney Eric J. Nelson got into a tense exchange Tuesday with one of the witnesses during Derek Chauvin’s trial. Chauvin was the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin’s attorney asked a witness, Donald Williams II, if he had become increasingly angry while watching the scene when Floyd died, and the questioning became tense. Nelson said Williams “grew angrier,” citing the fact that Williams called the police names and allegedly said that he wanted “to beat the sh*t out of those police officers.” (RELATED: Judge Refuses To Delay Or Move Chauvin Trial)

WATCH:

The witness disagreed with Chauvin’s lawyer, saying that he was “controlled” and professional. The witness explained his words became more forceful because Floyd was “pleading for life.”

Chauvin’s attorney proceeded to read off the names the witness called officers at the scene, which became increasingly explicit. Nonetheless, the witness again denied that he was angry.

“You can’t paint me out to be angry,” Williams said.

Nelson said that Williams continued to interact with and yell at the officers even after Floyd was taken away in an ambulance.

Earlier in the testimony, Chauvin’s attorney asked Williams about his experience in mixed martial arts and established his familiarity with law enforcement maneuvers, particularly different styles of chokes.

Nelson asked how much time Williams spent in the gym, what gym he went to and if he had ever trained with a Minneapolis police officer. Williams, a martial arts professional, said he had trained with police officers, CIA agents and FBI agents for a decade. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Trial Day 1: Main Focus Will Be George Floyd’s Cause Of Death)



“An air choke is more like choking someone and they still have air to breathe, and they’re able to absorb it and feel it,” the witness said, while explaining the different techniques of a chokehold.

“A blood choke specifically attacks the side of the neck and it specifically cuts off the circulation of the arteries and stops blood flowing from your body, from the top of your head to the bottom of your head,” Williams continued.

“Sometimes you can get into a blood choke and not know you’re in a blood choke until you are unconscious.”