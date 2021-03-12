Family Of George Floyd To Receive $27 Million Settlement From Minneapolis

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Friday on a $27 million settlement to the family of George Floyd.

The settlement is “the largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history,” attorneys working with Floyd’s family said according to Law&Crime.

“Our family is grateful for all those who care so deeply about George’s life and our loss, and this agreement is a necessary step for all of us to begin to get some closure,” George Floyd’s brother Rodney Floyd told Law&Crime in a statement. “George’s legacy for those who loved him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and we hope this agreement does just that – that it makes things a little better in Minneapolis and holds up a light for communities around the country.”

Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin began the week of March 8. The court debated whether to charge Chauvin with third-degree murder for Floyd’s death, and Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill decided Thursday to reinstate the charge. Jury selection was delayed Monday as the court debated the charge and has since resumed.

If convicted of third-degree murder, Chauvin could face up to 25 years in prison. He also faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder.

Chauvin’s trial is set to begin no later than March 29. Five jurors have been selected as of Thursday morning, but the selection process for the high-profile case could take weeks. A total of 12 jurors and two alternates must be selected before the trial can begin.