Kirsten Dunst Shares Life-Changing News That She’s Expecting Again

Kirsten Dunst appeared in her latest magazine cover sporting a baby bump, revealing she’s expecting her second child.

The 38-year-old actress posed for The Volume 2 Directors Issue of W magazine that hits newsstands in April and wore a long flowing gown while announcing her second child. Dunst is already a mom to 2-year-old son Ennis, whom she shares with actor and fiancé Jesse Plemons, People magazine reported.

The superstar couple talked to the New York Times in September about their relationship that started after meeting on the set of the hit TV series “Fargo” in 2016. (RELATED: On-Screen ‘Game Of Thrones’ Couple Gets Engaged For Real)

Dunst and Plemons shared at the time they didn’t start dating for a year and a half after initially meeting on the set. But Plemons said he “knew that she would be in” his “life for a long time.”

“We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors,” Dunst said of her fiancé, “and we both made it out okay.”

Their relationship became official when the two got engaged in January 2017. A year later she gave birth to their first child together.