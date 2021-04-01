Former University Official Cheered On Sex Abuse Of 6-Year-Old On Video Conference, Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison

A former Pace University’s executive director for donor relations and fundraising programs was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for multiple child pornography crimes, including watching a live sex abuse of a 6-year old boy on a video-conferencing platform, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

Scott Lane, 37, of New York encouraged a Pennsylvania man William Augusta to subject the child to specific sexual acts on July 22, 2015, according to a DOJ statement.

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Sexual Exploitation of a Childhttps://t.co/6zYfcSv9oC — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) April 1, 2021

Lane reportedly used the alias “NYC Perv” and instructed Augusta to “make out with him,” an undercover Toronto Police detective who observed the video conference confirmed, according to the court documents. “Show more face… F— him,” Lane allegedly demanded as the boy was sexually assaulted, The New York Daily News reported. (RELATED: ‘All I Want Is To Continue To Be Your Child Molestor’: 33-Year-Old Arrested For Sex With Minor)

The following day, law enforcement rescued the child who had been a victim of constant sexual abuse for the past two years, arresting Augusta and other co-conspirators. A search of Lane’s electronic devices found “multiple videos of prepubescent child pornography,” the report says.

“The successful prosecution of the 15 individuals in this case, many of whom were responsible for the reprehensible sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child on a live-streaming, video-conferencing platform, demonstrate the Department of Justice’s unwavering commitment to targeting dangerous sexual abusers of children, however they commit their crimes,” Acting Assistant Attorney General of Justice Department’s Criminal Division Nicholas McQuaid said, according to the report.

Lane pleaded guilty to six counts of child pornography crimes in January of 2018. In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, the former university official was ordered to pay $50,000 of restitution to the then-6-year-old and to serve 15 years of supervised release.

Other defendants were ordered to serve sentences varying between six and a half years and 60 years in prison.