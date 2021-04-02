‘Stay With Me’: Sheriff Releases Heartbreaking 911 Call In I-95 Shooting That Left Mother Of 6 Dead

North Carolina officials released the heartbreaking 911 call from the March 25 I-95 road rage shooting that left a mother of six dead after she was shot in the head.

WPDE released the audio, in which Ryan Eberly can be heard telling a 911 Robeson County dispatcher his wife, Julie, had just been shot in the head while sitting passenger side by someone while driving.

“My wife is shot, she’s bleeding badly, I need help NOW!” Eberly begs the operator. “She’s shot in the head, I’m trying to stop the bleeding.”

“She’s not responsive” he tells the operator.

“Keep breathing Julie, I’m right here, we’re getting help” he pleads with his wife, who Eberly said had labored breathing.

“Stay with me!” an audibly emotional Eberly begs his wife as the dispatcher walks him through emergency care. Eberly quickly becomes unconsolable, screaming to his wife to “keep breathing!”

Eberly soon realizes Julie’s breathing was slowing down and cries out “oh my–” as the dispatcher tries to keep him calm and assure him help is on the way.

“She’s not breathing” Eberly screams in disbelief. “Oh my god!”

Eberly begins chest compressions on his wife and tries to administer CPR before again screaming that he needed immediate help.

“Julie, come on” a distraught Eberly screams. “You guys gotta hurry, please!”

Julie was taken to UNC Southeastern where she died, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, pulled up to the passenger side of Eberly’s car, “rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door.”

Floyd was arrested Thursday and is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to police. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Punches Through Driver’s Window, Beats Him Up In Road Rage Incident)

The family of Julie Eberly, the Manheim woman shot and killed in a road rage incident in North Carolina, says the arrest of her suspected killer has brought them some peace.https://t.co/qQXwBIgYWv — CBS 21 News (@CBS21NEWS) April 2, 2021

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way.”

The couple was supposed to be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, Eberly told WGAL.

The incident began when Eberly’s vehicle came close to Floyd’s vehicle while Eberly tried to merge into a lane, Eberly told WGAL.

“I changed lanes, and a car was coming behind me. I didn’t see that he was going around me. I pushed him to the shoulder mistakenly. As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway. No car contact,” Eberly said.

Eberly vowed to seek justice.

“I need, as a husband, to do everything in my physical power to do whatever I can to bring her justice.”