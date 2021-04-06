Man Wanted For Alleged Incest And Child Abuse Killed In Police Shootout, Graphic New Body Cam Footage Shows

South Carolina police released body camera video Sunday showing a fatal officer-involved shooting in February that involved a man wanted for alleged incest and child abuse.

Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies were serving active arrest warrants to William Clayton Blackwell on Feb. 18 for second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree criminal sexual conduct, incest and child neglect, according to Public Information Officer of The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Ryan Flood.

As deputies approached the residence, Blackwell, 39, was allegedly seen with a gun, according to Flood. Video footage shows one unidentified officer asking Blackwell to put his hands up.

“He’s got a gun in his hand,” one officer screams.

Deputies lost track of Blackwell briefly when he retreated to the back of the home, Flood said. Moments later, Blackwell charged officers with a magazine-fed rifle, according to Flood.

"Drop the gun!" another deputy screams.

Deputies immediately took cover and issued verbal commands, with Blackwell appearing to fire one round, video footage shows. One deputy can be heard saying Blackwell was taking a “prone position.”

As two officers take shelter behind a tree, multiple rounds are heard being fired off. Video footage from another responding deputy shows the officer firing shots toward the suspect.

“Fearing for their safety, deputies fired at Blackwell ultimately striking him in the process,” Flood said, noting officers quickly surrounded Blackwell.

Officers waited for K9 units to arrive to ensure Blackwell no longer posed a threat before providing first aid to Blackwell until medical personnel arrived. Blackwell was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

All deputies have been cleared at this time