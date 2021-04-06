Biden Administration Told Senator To ‘Delete The Pictures’ From Border Visit

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday that Biden administration officials pleaded with the group of senators visiting the Southern Border to “delete the pictures.”

Barrasso appeared Sunday on Fox News’ show “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” where he stated that he and 18 other Republican senators who took a trip to the border on March 26 to get a first-hand account of the immigration crisis were “told to delete the pictures,” but “no one did.”

WATCH:

“We were told to delete the pictures. No one did. You’ve seen the video coming out of all of these kids crammed together under the foil blankets, huddling together,” Barrasso said during the interview.

The senator expressed his concern over the conditions in which the unaccompanied minors that have been illegally smuggled into the U.S. are kept in. “They are crammed in like sardines,” Barrasso said on the program.

“This is what the Biden administration is trying to hide from the American public. Which is why we took video, and the Biden administration tried to stop us,” he added. (RELATED: ‘We Should Demand To Know Now’: Tucker Carlson Rips Federal Government For ‘Hiding’ Actual Illegal Immigration Numbers)

On our visit to the border, we saw firsthand the overwhelming challenges & humanitarian crisis our border agents are up against as a result of the Biden admin’s policies. Time for @JoeBiden to stop censoring & allow media in so Americans can see what a tragedy this really is. pic.twitter.com/IaFHinUsTB — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) March 26, 2021

Barrasso has previously accused the Biden administration of censorship regarding the crisis.

“On our visit to the border, we saw firsthand the overwhelming challenges & humanitarian crisis our border agents are up against as a result of the Biden admin’s policies. Time for @JoeBiden to stop censoring & allow media in so Americans can see what a tragedy this really is,” he said in a tweet from March 27.