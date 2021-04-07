‘You Can See A Little Bit Of Light’: Teen From New Hampshire Saves West Virginia Boy Trapped Under ATV 800 Miles Away

A New Hampshire teenager watching a Tik Tok livestream saved a West Virginia boy who was crushed by his ATV, WMUR reported Monday.

Gilmanton teenager Caden Cotnoir, 13, was watching a Tik Tok livestream of 12-year-old Trent Jarrett, who was riding his four-wheeler. Cotnoir followed Jarrett’s Tik Tok because of mutual interests in hunting, fishing and four-wheeling, according to the report.

“All of a sudden his phone goes kind of blank, you can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling for help,” Cotnoir explained.

Jarrett had been crushed by his four-wheeler, but quickly began shooting out numbers for help. “I was yelling out my grandparent’s house phone number,” Jarrett reportedly said. (RELATED: Man Flies Off Of An ATV During Scary Crash)

Luckily for Jarrett, Cotnoir was tuned in and quickly alerted authorities.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck. https://t.co/lSkM4EjNWN — WBKO Television (@wbkotv) April 7, 2021

“He did [what] he was supposed to do and got the right people and it worked out,” Cotnoir’s stepfather and chief of Gilmanton police Matt Currier said, according to WMUR. “It was an Easter miracle.”

Jarrett’s parents found Jarrett pinned under the ATV where he had reportedly been trapped for 20 minutes. He suffered cuts and bruises, according to the report.

Jarrett met Cotnoir via Zoom on Monday for the first time.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” Jarrett said.