Cardi B Reportedly Spent $29,000 On Her 2-Year-Old Daughter During One Shopping Spree

Rapper Cardi B reportedly spent a whopping $29,000 on her two-year-old daughter during her latest shopping spree.

Cardi made the revelation in a since-deleted Instagram story, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Cardi showing some of the new items she purchased Kulture today while shopping.???? “ This what happens when God gives me the babygirl I always wanted ????.I shop more for her then I do for myself @ kulturekiari . “ Via; her Instagram. ( April 6th, 2021. )@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/wOpnNDzwG1 — Ms. match that same energy???? (@TheBardiLegacy) April 7, 2021

“I went crazy shopping,” Cardi B reportedly said. “All for Kulture though, nothing is mine. All KK.” (RELATED: Cardi B Responds After Receiving Backlash Over Potential $88K Purse Purchase)

“What? God gave me a doll for a reason!” she apparently added.

Cardi allegedly bought Kulture seven designer handbags along with some jewelry and some accessories for the toddler’s hair.

“This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted,” Cardi allegedly said later in the video. “I shop more for her than I do myself.”

One of the small drawstring Chanel purses cost Cardi $4,300 while another cost $3,800. Cardi also picked up some Chanel earrings that cost $475.

$29,000 is a lot of money on material possessions for a child. I know she’s rich and can afford to drop money like that, but still. I guess if the purses aren’t made for children she can always use them when she’s older.

I guess maybe I’m just jealous that my parents never bought me anything designer as a toddler? Who knows, but it’s still a little insane.