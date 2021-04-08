Gun Control Advocates Slam Republicans Minutes After Texas Shooting

A shooting Thursday in Bryan, Texas, reportedly injured five people, including a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper, and killed one person.

NBC5 News reported that five injured people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds and four of the injured individuals are in critical condition. The shooter is reportedly in custody.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske said that a person showed up at the headquarters of Kent Moore Cabinets and began shooting near a warehouse, according to NBC5 News. The suspected gunman is believed to be an employee of the company.

The shooter’s motive is unclear.

KBTX-TV reporter Rusty Surette posted a photo of the scene on Twitter that shows several police cars, firetrucks and ambulances outside of a large building. (RELATED: Biden To Nominate Gun Control Activist For ATF Director)

BREAKING: There has been a mass shooting at a business in Bryan in the 300 block of Stone City Drive. At least six injured, several in critical condition according to my sources. 2:58 pm pic.twitter.com/JarARiu2hN — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

“A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan,” DPS said in a statement. “He remains in serious but stable condition.”

Gun control advocates quickly slammed Republicans and called for more regulations on firearms.

Two hours before the shooting, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticized President Joe Biden’s new gun control policies that were announced Thursday and called for Texas to become a “2nd Amendment sanctuary state.” His comments sparked backlash following the shooting.

Just a couple hours ago there was a shooting in Bryan, Texas where at least 6 people were shot nearby a school. Here’s what the Governor of Texas had to say about guns two hours before. https://t.co/Trz2LUg7oK — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 8, 2021

MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin responded to Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, also pointing out that the shooting happened not long after Bush said Biden’s policies were “not welcome in Texas.”

“Not long after this was tweeted, police responded to the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, where they found ‘several victims,’ according to the Bryan Police Department,” Griffin said.

Not long after this was tweeted, police responded to the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, where they found “several victims,” according to the Bryan Police Department. https://t.co/GB9Je83gCW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 8, 2021

Former Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro also called for more gun control.

“My thoughts are with the Bryan community,” he said. “But we need more than thoughts. Congress must act on gun safety legislation.”

Biden announced new gun control measures Thursday, including new policies about self-assembled “ghost guns.” He also reclassified pistols with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles. The president called on Congress to go further, and called gun violence in the U.S. an “international embarrassment.”