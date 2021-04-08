REPORT: Black Student Was Responsible For Racist ‘KKK’ Graffiti Found On College Campus

A black student reportedly is responsible for racist, white-supremacist graffiti found at a Michigan college in early April, M Live reported Thursday.

Police in Albion questioned a 21-year-old black male student at Albion College about the graffiti, which included racist epithets and references to the Klu Klux Klan, M Live reported. The student reportedly admitted to creating the graffiti. Video footage from the campus’ safety department confirmed the student’s claims, Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp reportedly said.

Student responsible for racist graffiti found in Albion College dorm, officials say https://t.co/aAmnSAEUXN — MLive (@MLive) April 8, 2021

The graffiti was discovered inside a dorm April 2, and was part of the reason students at the campus boycotted classes the week of April 5 over multiple incidents of racial slurs written on campus property, according to WWMT.

Day 3: Albion College students are boycotting class, fighting for injustices they say are happening on campus. Full story tonight on @wwmtnews pic.twitter.com/t6RD4FATh4 — Trisha McCauley (@TrishaWWMT) April 8, 2021

The student that police brought in for questioning was soon released and once an investigation is complete, the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether charges will be pressed, M Live reported.

The Albion College Pleiad, the campus’ student newspaper, reported that President Mathew Johnson seto students and staff that identified the student behind the graffiti as a “student of color.” (RELATED: Biden’s DOJ Civil Rights Pick Called For A Hate Crime Investigation Into Black Church Arson. A Parishioner Admitted To Setting It)

“Earlier today, we identified the individual responsible for the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Mitchell Towers,” Johnson said via email, according to the Albion College Pleiad.

“The student, who was acting alone, acknowledged their responsibility for these incidents, and was immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while we conduct a full investigation as part of our student judicial process.”

The college’s Twitter account released a statement about the incident, and announced that the student was “immediately removed from campus” and is on temporary suspension pending an investigation.

Earlier today, we identified the individual responsible for the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Mitchell Towers. The student, who was acting alone, acknowledged their responsibility for these incidents. (1/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

“We know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident. We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community.”

They have been immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while we conduct a full investigation as part of our student judicial process. (2/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

But we know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident. We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community. (3/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

Johnson acknowledged other incidents of racism and anti-semitism at the school, including a message reportedly found on Monday that said “White lives Matter Rally at 4/7/2021 Let’s Kill all N—— on this Campus,” according to the Albion College Pleiad.

“The safety and protection of our students is our top priority, and we are committed to affirming our students’ right to live in an area that is free of intimidation, physical, or emotional harm,” Johnson wrote.