‘Heir To The Limbaugh Throne’: Dana Loesch Tries To Distance New Show From Comparisons To Rush Limbaugh

Conservative radio talk show host Dana Loesch hosts a show during the late Rush Limbaugh’s radio slot, inviting comparisons from some. Loesch attempted to distance herself from them in an interview with The Hill, saying she is “not trying to do what he did.”

“This is the guy that created the industry. It just sounds crazy to even think that somebody could be an heir,” Loesch told The Hill in the interview, published Friday. “No one is going to step up and be the heir [because] it’s not going to happen… and so that’s why I don’t even try. I’m not trying to do what he did.” (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70, Wife Announces)



But while Loesch seemed to downplay the comparisons, Radio America — which just signed a multi-year contract with Loesch in March — is welcoming them. Loesch’s show continues to “dominate the 12-3 p.m. ET talk radio slot, further solidifying her as heir to the Limbaugh throne,” according to a press release from Radio America released by Newswire announcing the new contract.

“I have made bold decisions throughout my career, and one of them was starting my three-hour talk radio show in the same time-slot as the late, great Rush Limbaugh,” Loesch said in the press release. “I am proud of how far The Dana Show has come, and I am honored to be the choice of so many radio stations across the country. While no one will ever replace Rush, I welcome his loyal listeners to the Dana Show as we maintain his conservative convictions and principles in a fresh, dynamic way that connects with young and old audiences alike – and at a time when America needs it most.”

“The Dana Show” has replaced Limbaugh’s show on a few stations and has been added into other time slots, including stations in Texas, Alaska, Arkansas, California and elsewhere, according to Talkers.

You can’t replace the irreplaceable, so I’ll continue being me. Grateful to do what I love. https://t.co/qfWsqe3zI0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 23, 2021

Despite distancing her show from comparisons to Limbaugh’s in the Friday interview, Loesch told Axios she believes she can “fill the void” left in conservative talk radio following Limbaugh’s death.

“I do feel that I’m well-positioned to fill the void,” Loesch said. “I’ve been in this slot for years and if there’s any program positioned to do it, it’s mine.” Loesch also told The Hill that she believes her “happy warrior” approach to talk radio sets her apart from the competition.

“I don’t like the nonstop, let’s be angry 24-7, and I just don’t even know how that can be maintained, nor do I have any interest in doing that kind of radio,” she said. “We have fun, and I think that that shows.”