40 Arrested After Riots Break Out In Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis

At least 40 people were arrested following another night of riots in Brooklyn Center after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, according to authorities.

Some individuals were arrested for violating the curfew, rioting and burglary.

Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed Sunday by a 26-year-veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department after resisting arrest. The police chief said he believed the officer, Kim Potter, meant to grab her Taser but instead grabbed her service pistol.

Five burglaries were reported in nearby Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police Department Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman. A liquor store, tobacco store, shoe store and AutoZone were among the stores burglarized. Four individuals were arrested for burglary, six were arrested for curfew violations, Huffman said.

“We just want to say thank you for all the people who came out and exercised their First Amendment right in a peaceful manner,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said Tuesday morning. “Unfortunately, there were those who decided not to do that.”

“For months we’ve been saying riotous behavior is just not going to be tolerated, and unfortunately tonight, that is some of the things we encountered.”

Video shows dozens of protesters breaking curfew Monday night as they gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

A large crowd has gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department. It is now past curfew. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/rICQVyHZdS — Evan Frost (@efrostee) April 13, 2021

Col. Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol said protesters threw objects at police and there were limited instances of looting throughout Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis.

KSTP reporter Ashley Zilka captured footage of a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center ravaged by looting. (RELATED: ‘No More Policing’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Claims Daunte Wright Shooting Was ‘Government Funded Murder’)

We are live outside of Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center. Officials say about 40 people were arrested overnight in the Twin Cities. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/GfZlvkLzy6 — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) April 13, 2021

Firefighters are headed to the Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center. Please allow fire trucks through. Stay away from the area to give firefighters room to work #MNOSN #OperationSafetyNet — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 13, 2021

BLM looters break inside & steal from an O’Reilly’s auto store overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Auto stores were infamously looted & burnt to the ground last year in Minneapolis. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/nEHyR1Ck0x — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz issued a 7 p.m. curfew Monday night in Brooklyn Center and surrounding communities.

“Daunte Wright’s death is a tragedy. We’re committed to ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their right to make their voices heard and demand change,” Walz said. “We will not allow anyone to exploit this tragedy. If you try to use this tragedy to harm our communities, you will be arrested.”

“By helping distinguish peaceful protesters from those who wish to perpetuate violence, this curfew is a preventative step to keep our cities safe tonight.”