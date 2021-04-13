Officer Who Shot And Killed Daunte Wright Was 26-Year-Veteran, Was Involved In Another Fatal Police Shooting In 2019

The Minnesota officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday has been identified as a 26-year veteran of the force, according to authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the Brooklyn Center Police officer as Officer Kim Potter in a statement.

Potter joined the force in 1995 at the age of 22, according to The Star Tribune.

The police officer who shot (& killed) #DaunteWright when she allegedly meant only to tase him, has been a police officer for 26 years. Her name is Kimberly Potter. She’s served as the President of the police union. https://t.co/OFQjN2V1r1 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 13, 2021

Potter was involved in another police-involved shooting in 2019 in which officers shot and killed Kobe Dimock-Heisler after he rushed officers with a knife, according to the report. Potter, who was one of the first officers on the scene, reportedly told the other two responding officers to “exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body worn cameras, and to not talk to each other,” an investigative report from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office reportedly said.

The officers were found to be justified, according to The Star Tribune. (RELATED: Protests And Riots Erupt In Minneapolis After Officer Allegedly Shoots And Kills Man)

Potter was training a rookie during Sunday’s incident, according to the report.

Bodycam footage showed an unidentified officer attempting to handcuff Wright, who eventually breaks loose and jumps back into his car. As one officer continues to try and apprehend Wright, who was now in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, Potter can be heard screaming she would tase Wright.

“I’ll tase you! I’ll tase you!”

“Taser! Taser! Taser! Taser!” Potter can be heard screaming before firing a single shot into Wright’s midsection before Wright drives off.

Warning: Graphic footage, including the shooting Here’s the body camera footage of the killing of Daunte Wright that was just released. pic.twitter.com/A2X8qS8ZFH — The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021

“I just shot him,” Potter can be heard saying in the video.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters Monday that Potter meant to draw her taser but instead drew her firearm.

“It is my belief that the office had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”

Brooklyn Center, MN Police Chief Tim Gannon calls Daunte Wright’s killing an “accidental discharge.” He says: “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.” pic.twitter.com/pEFmc1tOh2 — The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021

Potter has since been placed on administrative leave, according to the BCA.

The investigation remains ongoing.