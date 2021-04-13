‘I’m A Street Fighter’: Pelosi Says She Would Have Fought Capitol Rioters

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she would have fought Capitol rioters should they have entered the House chamber, according to USA Today.

Pelosi and other members of Congress were in the House chamber on Jan. 6 when a group of rioters entered seeking to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi was asked by USA Today what she would have done if she wasn’t evacuated in time, to which she responded, “Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands.”

Pelosi held up her four-inch stiletto heels and said, “I would have had these,” according to USA Today.

One of the Capitol rioters, Richard Barnett, was photographed putting his feet on Pelosi’s desk and taking an envelope from her desk. (RELATED: Man Posed With Feet On Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Desk During Capitol Building Riot Arrested)

Barnett was charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, according to NBC.

Pelosi said at a fundraiser in March that the Capitol riots were a “difficult moment,” according to The Hill.

“It was a very difficult moment for us in the Capitol and those who care about our democracy … that people would descend on the Capitol, incite insurrection to overturn the process,” Pelosi said, according to the Hill. “That people would use violence upon the Capitol, even out to kill, really members of Congress and the vice president of the United States was just so very hard.”