MSNBC Analyst Claire McCaskill Omits Key Details When Talking About Daunte Wright Charges

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill omitted key details Wednesday while discussing the criminal charges against Daunte Wright, a man who was killed by police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

McCaskill, a former Democrat senator, claimed that Wright’s former charge of “carrying a gun without a permit in America” is “sickening.”

“You know why he had a warrant?” McCaskill said. “He had a warrant because he didn’t get a notice for a hearing. And you know what he was charged with? Carrying a gun without a permit in America. Are you kidding me? In most states, you don’t even have to have a permit to carry a gun.”

The former senator did not mention that Wright had a warrant relating to an open case of armed robbery using a firearm. In that case, Wright was also charged with fleeing from police, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Brooklyn Center Mayor Says He Doesn’t Think Police Officers ‘Need To Necessarily Have Weapons Every Time They’re Making A Traffic Stop’)

McCaskill claimed that once people are targeted by police officers are never able to get out of the justice system.

“In this instance, this young man paid the ultimate price for that, and that is his death. And I do think that everybody in America is going, wait a minute, this wasn’t an armed robber, this wasn’t a rapist, this wasn’t a murderer, this is a young man who didn’t show up for court on a charge that in most states wouldn’t even be against the law,” McCaskill claimed.

Wright was initially stopped by police for having expired tags but was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrants, according to NBC news. Wright was killed after being shot by officer Kim Potter as he tried to flee from officers during a traffic stop. Before resigning, Potter claimed she was trying to use a taser Wright, not shoot him.