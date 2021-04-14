Brooklyn Center Responds To Riots With Study Group That Will Look Into Violence From A ‘Community Lens’

Acting Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards announced during a Wednesday press conference that the city has formed a nine-member “community crisis team” to respond to days of rioting.

Brooklyn Center’s community crisis team had their inaugural meeting Wednesday, Edwards said. The team plans to meet daily for the next ten days to analyze what happened during the previous day’s protests and riots and figure out a way to respond to make the community safer. (RELATED: Brooklyn Center Mayor Says He Doesn’t Think Police Officers ‘Need To Necessarily Have Weapons Every Time They’re Making A Traffic Stop’)

“This is a new way of us trying to create a path going forward,” Edwards said. “It’s a new opportunity for us to bridge relationships and to share understanding and respect, and to gain insights from those outside the walls of city government that can help us shape, again, how we move forward on behalf of the community as well as the city, and do that collectively as one.”

The announcement comes after several days of riots in Brooklyn Center. Riots and protests broke out following the police-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed while fleeing arrest during a traffic stop after police said that former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter mixed up her taser and her service pistol.

Potter resigned from her position Tuesday along with Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Police erected a fence around Potter’s home Tuesday morning and reportedly put up “no parking” signs on nearby streets.