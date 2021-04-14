A Surprise Visitor Crashes US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s TV Appearance

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy received a surprise visitor while appearing remotely Wednesday on “CBS This Morning” to discuss the coronavirus vaccines.

Murthy was responding to a question from host Anthony Mason about the pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when a blurred image kept appearing on his green screen background.

“Dr. Murthy, something keeps popping up on your screen. We want the viewers to know we see it, too. We don’t know what the hell it is. Everything is safe. Everything is good, but there’s something that looks like a dog or something popping up around you, but all is good,” host Gayle King said to laughter from others in the studio.

“It’s my little boy,” Murthy responded as picked up his child, bringing him into full view on the green screen, and placed him in his lap, causing the studio to burst out in laughter. (RELATED: Reporter Chases Dog After Pup Steals Her Microphone Live On Camera And Takes Off)

“Oh! So sorry! Well, at least we can explain — thank you, thank you!” King said, as Mason exclaimed, “That’s awesome!” King then added, “Good morning to your son!”

The interview continued as Murthy’s son placed his arm around his dad’s neck and sat in his lap for a bit before climbing down.

“Kudos to you never even missing a beat with a son who clearly loves you. He’s climbing all over you,” King said once Murthy finished responding to the hosts’ questions. “He loves his dad clearly!”

“Well thanks to you both for joining us this morning,” Mason concluded.