Secure Your Home And Keep Valuable Memories With SpotCam Eva 2 And FHD 2

Are you having trouble finding your camera or phone when your baby is taking its first steps? Are you missing your adorable pet while you’re away from home? You may think home security systems are hard to use and difficult to set up and too technically challenging for daily usage. Well, they usually are! But luckily, we’ve done the research and found that the SpotCam Eva 2 could fulfill all your needs with ease.

Setting up a security camera might sound difficult task for some of you. However, setting up the SpotCam Eva 2 is a breeze. You will be required to download the SpotCam app from Google Play or the App Store and connect the camera to your Wi-Fi network. Once that is done, you can access and control it wherever you are via SpotCam’s supported apps and websites.

This camera has a 110-degree viewing angle and supports pan and tilt. The horizontal pan ranges up to 345 degrees, while the vertical tilt ranges up to 90 degrees. You can simply control the SpotCam Eva 2 by swiping directly on the screen of your mobile devices. It secures your safety day and night with 1080P high-resolution recording power and also comes with night vision mode. And did we mention its state-of-the-art motion detection and human tracking function? Once the SpotCam Eva 2 detects suspicious activity, it will send real-time notifications to your mobile device.

A stand-out feature that comes with SpotCam Eva 2 is the free 24-hour continuous recording offer, which eliminates the user’s worry of a steep subscription fee. You can enjoy online viewing and playback whenever and wherever you want because all of its data is stored on the cloud. If the free, 24-hour recording hasn’t sold you already, you can opt for longer plans such as $19.95 per month for the 30-day recording plan.

This device is also equipped with a built-in two-way audio feature that can be combined with live streaming recordings. The SpotCam Eva 2 makes you feel like you are at home even when you’re away. Additionally, you can broadcast a message on the Eva 2 and whoever is near the camera can talk back. If you’re often away for long periods of time and find yourself desperate to talk to your pet, the SpotCam Eva 2 can solve this issue perfectly!

Moreover, SpotCam also makes the Eva 2 compatible with smart connections, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT. You now have the ability to connect your entire home together, making your life easier!

SpotCam also has a similar product called the SpotCam FHD 2. This product is a fixed camera aimed at the entry of any doorway. The SpotCam FHD 2 is also equipped with a free 24-hour continuous cloud recording, 1080P high-resolution recording, two-way audio, night vision, and built-in human detection capabilities. It widens its viewing angle to 140 degrees to ensure your safety and to capture every unforgettable moment.

While there may be other indoor security cameras that check all the boxes for the aforementioned features, they usually come at quite a price. SpotCam is now offering its customers high-quality products at affordable prices.

Go check them out right now and get SpotCam Eva 2 for $59 and SpotCam FHD 2 for only $49!

