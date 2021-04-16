If You Could Use A Little Sparkle, These Discounted Swarovski Jewelry Pieces Have You Covered

Whether you’re looking for the perfect anniversary gift for that special woman in your life or are simply wanting to treat yourself, Swarovski crystals are always a great way to go. And lucky for you, we’ve found nine stunning pieces that boast some gorgeous shine and deeply-slashed price tags you’ll definitely appreciate.

Check out these stunning pieces for yourself!

Swarovski “Bee A Queen” Gold-Tone Czech Crystal Necklace & Earring Set (Store-Display Model) – $69.99

Love a little spunk with your jewels? Then this necklace and earring set featuring an adorable bee motif should be right up your alley. In addition to this fun detail, each piece in the set features gold-tone plating and sparkling white Swarovski crystals. Wear the pieces together or separate to add a little flair to any outfit.

Get the Swarovski “Bee A Queen” Gold-Tone Czech Crystal Necklace & Earring Set (Store-Display Model) for $69.99 (reg.$189).

Swarovski “Bee A Queen” Rhodium-Plated Crystal Necklace & Earring Set (Store-Display Model) – $84.99

If you feel like a queen but are lacking the highest symbol of royalty, this crown-adorned jewelry set is a great understated way to shine. The 16-inch necklace and dangling earrings all feature sparkling little crowns with central blue stones — all Swarovski crystals, of course. Designed to retain its shine wear after wear, this set is a real keepsake.

Get the Swarovski “Bee A Queen” Rhodium-Plated Crystal Necklace & Earring Set (Store-Display Model) for $84.99 (reg. $279).

Swarovski Gold Tone Multi-Colored Crystal 2-Piece Necklace Set (Store-Display Model) – $65.99

Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth, this two-piece set features necklaces with charms of two of your favorite things: donuts and coffee! Covered in multi-colored Swarovski elements, these fun pieces are great for dressing up your favorite casual looks. You can wear them together or one at a time — you can even split them with one of your best buds!

Get the Swarovski Gold Tone Multi-Colored Crystal 2-Piece Necklace Set (Store-Display Model) for $65.99 (reg. $169).

Swarovski New Love Gold Tone Dark Multi-Colored Crystal Necklace (Store-Display Model) – $65.99

Today, it’s all about the dynamic layered look. And that’s exactly what you get with these gorgeous gold-toned necklaces. Boasting a stunning eye and complementary hear-shaped jewels, all made of Swarovski crystals, this piece is sure to turn heads. And it comes in a quality Swarovski box too.

Get the Swarovski New Love Gold Tone Dark Multi-Colored Crystal Necklace (Store-Display Model) for $65.99 (reg. $169).

Swarovski Nicest Gold-Tone Light Multi-Colored Crystal Bracelets (Store-Display Model) – $65.99

If you need to dress up an outfit, a couple of bangles can always do the trick. And with fun pieces like these, which feature a crystal pavé teacup and cupcake pendants, you’ll likely want to pair them with every look you have. Adorned with quality Swarovski crystals and chains in gold-toned plating, this set of bracelets is a must-have.

Get the Swarovski Nicest Gold-Tone Light Multi-Colored Crystal Bracelets (Store-Display Model) for $65.99 (reg. $169).

Swarovski Sparkling Gold Tone Czech White Crystal Bracelet (Store-Display Model) – $52.99

Nothing says true elegance like this stunning gold-tone-plated bracelet featuring a unique green eye. Covered in green and white Swarovski crystals, this piece is truly a unique work of art. Plus, its hypoallergenic make and comfortable fit mean you never have to take it off — not that you’d ever want to anyway.

Get the Swarovski Sparkling Gold Tone Czech White Crystal Bracelet (Store-Display Model) for $52.99 (reg. $129).

Swarovski Sparkling Rose Gold Tone Crystal Necklace (Store-Display Model) – $49.99

Ward off bad energy with the magic of the evil eye! Boasting a floating central stone that resembles an eye, this necklace adds a little something special to your look. From its rose-gold-plated chain to its brilliant shine, this necklace is great for layering or wearing alone as a statement piece.

Get the Swarovski Sparkling Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Necklace (Store-Display Model) for $49.99 (reg. $119).

Swarovski Vintage Swan Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings (Store-Display Model) – $49.99

Nothing says classy quite like a pair of sparkling swans. And with gorgeous earrings like these on your ears, you’ll exude elegance wherever you go. Each dangling earring features a classic Swarovski swan motif on a heart-shaped medallion along with white Swarovski Crystals, a large silver night stone, and a white teardrop pearl.

Get the Swarovski Vintage Swan Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings (Store-Display Model) for $49.99 (reg. $119).

Swarovski Vintage Swan Gold Tone Dark Multi-Colored Crystal Necklace (Store-Display Model) – $52.99

Designed to mimic some of your favorites vintage pieces, this dynamic necklace makes for a great statement item. Boasting sparkling Swarovski crystals in a pavé setting along with a white teardrop pearl and a silver night stone, this 18-inch necklace also features a brilliant swan motif. And for your convenience, it comes beautifully packaged in a Swarovski box, great for gifting.

Get the Swarovski Vintage Swan Gold Tone Dark Multi-Colored Crystal Necklace (Store-Display Model) for $52.99 (reg. $129).

Prices subject to change.

