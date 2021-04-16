‘OUCH! That Stereotype Hurts’: University Of Arkansas Reportedly Spent $40K On Diversity Training Program

The University of Arkansas purchased a diversity training program in order to teach their students how to properly “identify” and “respond to hurtful stereotypes.”

The program entitled, “OUCH! That Stereotype Hurts,” is a free “30-minute training,” and “not required,” but recommended. It is “available on Blackboard for students, faculty and staff,” according to a February news release from the university. The training teaches participants how to “gain communication skills,” in order to better promote “inclusion and respect.”

“The objectives of the training are to understand the impact of stereotypes and biased statements even when spoken casually, identify the most common reasons people stay silent in the face of bias and stereotypes, and enhance skills for speaking up against stereotypes without blame or guilt,” a description of the training reads.

University of Arkansas spends over $40k teaching offended students to say ‘Ouch!’ https://t.co/Byzic6XXUf — Campus Reform (@campusreform) April 16, 2021

“The course has five parts: a review of basic concepts and terms, a video on the impact of hurtful stereotypes, ways to respectfully speak up when you hear demeaning comments, a practice session and a final assessment.”

The contract for the training which was obtained by Campus Reform states that the university reportedly paid at least $40,680 for the training. (RELATED: Robin DiAngelo Diversity Course Instructing People To ‘Be Less White’ Removed From LinkedIn)

“The University of Arkansas is committed to creating a campus environment where everyone feels welcome and can find a sense of belonging, and this training is one of many steps we’re taking toward that vision,” explained Yvette Murphy-Erby, the Vice-Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the press release.

“Stereotypes, even when unintended, can be harmful to those efforts. This short but impactful training is welcoming and inclusive to all and gives you the skills to speak out when you hear stereotypes that may be hurtful toward people of differing ethnicities, genders or political beliefs.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the University of Arkansas for comment and did not receive a response.