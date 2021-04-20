Wilderness Guide Dies Following Mauling By Grizzly Bear, Officials Say

A wilderness guide who had been mauled by a grizzly bear died days after the attack, officials confirmed to the New York Post.

Carl Mock, 40, died after suffering a stroke on Saturday, the outlet reported.

The bear was shot and killed last Friday after charging a group of game wardens and others investigating the attack.https://t.co/3x8RtysphJ — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 20, 2021

Mock had been mauled by a grizzly bear on April 15 in the backcountry near Yellowstone National Park, according to a GoFundMe originally set up to help cover his medical bills. The organizer of the fundraiser also shared an update on Mock’s death. (RELATED: REPORT: 11-Year-Old Boy Mauled By Brown Bears At Russian Zoo)

“We would like to let you know that early this morning Carl suffered a massive stroke and sadly, he didn’t make it through,” Keith Johnson wrote. “This comes as a terrible shock and is heartbreaking to everyone, since both the surgeries went so well.”

Montana Fish, Wildlife And Parks announced a grizzly bear had been killed near the scene of the mauling on April 16. A team of seven investigators were charged by a grizzly while canvassing the area of the attack, according to the organization. The bear was shot after attempts to haze the bear away failed.

“Investigators later found a moose carcass cached within 50 yards of Thursday’s attack,” the statement from the organization said. “This indicates the bear was defending a food source during the attack.”