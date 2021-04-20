Sen. Chuck Schumer Shares A Message For Those Celebrating 4/20

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer sent out a celebratory tweet Tuesday in honor of 4/20.

“Happy 420,” Schumer wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “From the Senate Majority Leader.”

Happy 420. From the Senate Majority Leader. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2021

It would have been way cooler if Schumer would have just shared a selfie of himself smoking weed like all the other celebrities do. (RELATED: Schumer Says ‘Time To Decriminalize Marijuana Is Now’)

It is actually unclear if Schumer participates in recreational marijuana use, but he is a pretty big supporter of the legalization of weed.

Schumer made it clear he intends to work to legalize marijuana with or without President Joe Biden being on board during an interview with Politico published April 4.

“I want to make my arguments to him, as many other advocates will,” Schumer said at the time. “But at some point we’re going to move forward, period.”

Schumer first publicly came out in support of the legalization of marijuana back in 2018.

“In 2018, I was the first member of the Democratic leadership to come out in support of ending the federal prohibition,” Schumer told Politico. “I’m sure you ask, ‘Well what changed?’ Well, my thinking evolved.”

Schumer claimed his position on legalizing marijuana changed after he realized there had not been a rise in crime in states that have legalized weed.