George W. Bush Responds To Matthew McConaughey’s Potential Gubernatorial Run

Former President George W. Bush commented on actor Matthew McConaughey’s potential gubernatorial run during Tuesday’s interview with the “Today” show.

“I have no idea. I’ll just tell you this, it’s a tough business. It is a tough business.” Bush told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush after being told McConaughey was ahead of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the polls. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Gov. Greg Abbott In Gubernatorial Poll)

“But, the question is are we able to set aside our partisan differences and solve problems?” Bush asked the hosts. “I mean, politics has always been tough.”

McConaughey has spoken about seriously running for Bush’s former role as Governor of Texas. The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star was even ahead of Gov. Abbott in a recent poll conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News.

McConaughey previously hinted at running for office during an appearance on CNBC. “I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life,” McConaughey said. “I believe it is in some sort of leadership role,” he added. “I don’t know what that role is. I don’t know my category. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ of leadership and even, I would say, we need some more good leaders.”