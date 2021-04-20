‘I Will Always Be Honest’: Kelly Osbourne Tells Fans She Relapsed

TV personality Kelly Osbourne said to fans that she relapsed.

Osbourne shared the news Monday on her Instagram stories, Fox News noted. The former “Fashion Police” host said she is working to get “back on track.”

Kelly Osbourne shared news of her relapse almost four years into her sobriety journey. https://t.co/AOGUvY1BZ7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 20, 2021

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” Osbourne said. “I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.” (RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Slams Reports Ozzy Osbourne Is On His ‘Deathbed’)

“But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time,” she allegedly continued. “I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love.”

Osbourne first began her sobriety journey in 2017 and celebrated two years of sobriety in 2019.

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude,” Osbourne wrote on Instagram at the time. “I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much.”