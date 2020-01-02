Kelly Osbourne Slams Reports Ozzy Osbourne Is On His ‘Deathbed’

Kelly Osbourne slammed reports alleging that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, has been struggling with ailing health, calling them “sickening articles.”

"Today I had a wonderful start to 2020," the 35-year-old singer and daughter of the legendary rocker shared on her Instagram Story, per the New York Post in a piece published Thursday.

"I went out to lunch with my family," she added. "Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his 'death bed.'"

Kelly continued, “Sometimes the media makes me sick! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the f - - k on, this is utter bulls - - t.”

The 71-year-old singer’s son, Jack Osbourne, also recently shared a photo of the rocker with his family on Christmas day on Instagram. In the snap, the “Crazy Train” hitmaker is rocking a Santa hat surrounded by members of his family.

Jack captioned his post simply, “Merry Christmas.”

It all comes after multiple outlets have reported that the “Black Sabbath” singer was “bedridden in agonizing pain and losing his marbles.”

One insider shared with Radar Online that, “Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery! He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon [Osbourne] wasn’t there.”

In October, the singer postponed several European tour dates set for January and February 2020 due to back pain suffered from a fall earlier last year, according to the Daily Mail.