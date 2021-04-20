Three Shot, Gunman At Large After Grocery Store Shooting In Long Island

Police are searching for a person of interest after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Long Island, shooting three people, one of them fatally, NBC 4 reported.

Nassau County police officials say a man wearing all black walked into an upstairs office area of a Stop & Shop grocery store Tuesday morning and opened fire, according to NBC 4.

Police are looking for Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, who is a person of interest in the shooting, according to NBC 4. It’s unclear whether Wilson was an employee at the store.

Authorities believe Wilson fled the area after the shooting and may have taken a bus to leave. He may also be carrying a handgun, according to NBC 4. Police are urging the public to not approach Wilson if there is a sighting, but to instead call 911 immediately. Authorities asked all nearby residents to stay indoors.

Two victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and one victim, a 49-year-old man, died, according to NBC 4. It wasn’t clear whether the victims were targeted or what injuries they had.

Police say there were a “couple hundred” shoppers inside the store at the time of the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Employees told CBS 2 what they witnessed when the shooting broke out. One employee said they heard five to six gunshots near the area where the manager’s office is located.

“I finished waiting on my customer, she was almost done, and I ran out, I left, and I sat in my car in the parking lot. Then I asked the officer if I should leave. I’m over with all the employees sitting here,” a cashier said, according to CBS 2.

Stop & Shop said it was “cooperating fully” with local police in their investigation and announced that the store would be closed until further notice.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation,” a statement said, according to NBC 4.