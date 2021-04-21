Derek Chauvin Placed On Suicide Watch Ahead Of Sentencing. He Could Face Up To 75 Years

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was placed on suicide watch after being convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to the Mirror.

Chauvin is currently being held at MCF-Oak Park Heights, Minnesota’s only maximum security prison, until his sentencing, the Mirror reported Wednesday. Officials claimed Chauvin is being held separate from the general population as part of “administrative segregation,” according to the outlet. The method is used when the individual being in general population could create a safety concern, officials claimed.

REVEALED: Inside Minnesota’s Oak Park Heights maximum-security prison where Derek Chauvin is on suicide watch https://t.co/WXNWyeahVm — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 21, 2021

Chauvin could face anywhere from 12.5 years in prison to 40 years over the death of George Floyd if he’s sentenced to serve time for each charge concurrently. If sentenced to serve time consecutively, Chauvin could face anywhere from 29 and 75 years in prison, according to the Mirror.

The jury spent four hours on Monday and seven and a half hours on Tuesday deliberating, according to CNN. The jury considered each charge and returned three guilty verdicts, as previously reported.

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts: second-degree murder, third-degree muder, and second-degree manslaughter pic.twitter.com/azMc9TE3Ab — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2021

Chauvin was fired from his job with the Minneapolis Police Department on May 26, 2020. His firing came a day after he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. Floyd was taken to the hospital and later died.