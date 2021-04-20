Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murder In Death Of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of George Floyd.

The jury deliberated for four hours on Monday and seven and a half hours on Tuesday before reaching a verdict, according to CNN. It was allowed to consider all three charges against Chauvin and returned a guilty verdict on all three.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ex-cop Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd death that stirred worldwide protests. — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) April 20, 2021

Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on May 26, 2020, the day after he knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. Video taken by an onlooker showed the entire incident, and Floyd died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

The judge in Chauvin’s trial declined to sequester the jury during oral arguments, a practice sometimes used in cases that garner significant public interest. Multiple Democratic politicians weighed in on the case, including President Joe Biden and California Rep. Maxine Waters. Waters told protesters that they had to “to get more confrontational” if Chauvin was not convicted of murder in Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Facebook, Twitter Do Not Censor Video Of Maxine Waters Encouraging Protesters ‘To Get More Confrontational)

Waters’ comments earned a rebuke from Judge Peter Cahill, who said that her comments “may have given [Chauvin’s defense] something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”

Judge Cahill did sequester the jury during deliberations, according to KARE 11.

Chauvin did not take the stand in his own defense. Defense lawyers and the prosecution argued over whether Chauvin’s actions or underlying health conditions and drug use caused Floyd’s death. They also debated whether Chauvin used an appropriate amount of force in subduing Floyd.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency ahead of the verdict in Minneapolis and surrounding counties in anticipation of unrest. More than 250 buildings were destroyed by rioters and looters in the weeks following Floyd’s death.