Protesters Gather After Officer Reportedly Fatally Shoots Black Man

A North Carolina man was fatally shot by police Wednesday morning after deputies tried serving a warrant, prompting protesters to gather at the scene, according to authorities and local reports.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. when deputies served a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street in Elizabeth City, WAVY 10 first reported.

WAVY 10 reporter Jason Marks said that the man, who has since been identified as Andrew Brown, was shot in his car.

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming the officer involved shooting but would not release further details.

Brown’s family said to WAVY 10 that Brown entered his car and attempted to drive away from authorities, prompting a deputy to fire several shots. Neighbors reportedly heard about six to eight shots ring out.

Brown’s family said Brown, a father of 10, did not carry a gun, although it is unclear whether authorities have confirmed that, according to WAVY 10. The Elizabeth City Council is scheduled to hold an emergency hearing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night to discuss the incident, according to the report.

Marks reported protesters began gathering at the scene of the incident and described the scene as "tense."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is taking over the investigation, according to CNN.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office but has not received a response at the time of publication.