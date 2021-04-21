Q & A: Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson (R-N.C.)

Who introduced you to hunting and the shooting sports, and at what age?

My first experience with firearms came in high school. While taking JROTC, I joined the Rifle Team. We would take .22-caliber target rifles to the National Guard armory shooting range. There we would learn firearm safety principles and basic rifle marksmanship skills.

What was your most recent shooting sports/hunting activity? With whom?

My most recent shooting activity was per my usual, target practice at my favorite indoor range. I have several friends who usually meet me there and we make a day of it.

Which piece of pending legislation related to the firearm industry or gun owners is particularly important to you and why?

H.R. 127 is the most disturbing piece of federal legislation. It’s basically the Weimar Republic gun registry that would set up the confiscation the despots are planning. The Executive Orders coming from Biden are VERY concerning as well. Here in N.C., our Republican-led legislature is moving forward with a bill to remove pistol purchase permit requirements. Currently these permits are issued by sheriffs. I truly believe restrictions on firearm ownership negatively affects law-abiding citizens much more than deter crime or criminals. Expanding restrictions across the nation will turn our entire country into Chicago.

What do you see as the challenges and opportunities for hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts?

The biggest challenge to the future of gun rights is the continuing false narratives and misinformation by leftist politicians and our mass media. It is up to us to push back and tell the truth.

This interview was conducted by the team at the National Shooting Sports Foundation.