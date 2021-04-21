Former Teacher’s Assistant Charged With Molestation After Police Say They Caught Her With A Minor

A former teacher’s assistant in Mississippi is facing multiple charges of molestation after she was allegedly found with a minor inside a car, numerous sources reported.

Amy Craft, 48, was arrested April 15 and charged with molesting a child, WREG reported. Craft was a teaching assistant at the DeSoto County Schools.

UPDATE: A former teaching assistant with DeSoto County Schools arrested last week for molestation is facing a new charge. https://t.co/zz4WaL4ljg — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) April 20, 2021

During a routine police patrol at around 1 a.m. on April 15, a deputy reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle in front of Center Hill High School, which is part of the district Craft worked at. Inside the vehicle, police say the deputy found Craft with a child, according to WREG.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said the child in the car was under the age of 16, according to WLBT.

A few days after the arrest, another molestation charge was leveled against Craft Tuesday. Police said she could also face additional charges in a separate jurisdiction, WLBT reported.

DeSoto County Schools said the district is “cooperating fully” with police in the case, according to WLBT. It was unclear whether Craft was fired from her role before or after the charges.

Craft’s bond was increased from $100,000 to $200,000, according to WLBT. She reportedly posted bail Tuesday.

Numerous other teachers have been arrested in April on rape charges or other sexual offenses involving children.

On Monday, a math teacher at a New York high school was arrested on charges that she raped a 15-year-old male student. (RELATED: Police Arrest A Math Teacher As She Was Leaving Her High School For Allegedly Having Sex With A Male Student)

A former Texas public school teacher was arrested after being accused of having had a sexual relationship with a former student. The former student alleged that he and the teacher had sex not long after the boy turned 13.