13-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death By Her Former Friend, Another 13-Year-Old

A 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death on Monday night in Cincinnati, Ohio, local NBC affiliate WLWT5 reported.

Nyaria Givens, 13, was transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being stabbed during an altercation with another 13-year-old girl, WLWT5 reported. She later died from her injuries.

“I held her. I watched her as she died. I watched her, you know. All I could do was just hold her,” Maurice Jackson, Givens’ father, told WLWT5.

“[I] Just tried my best to protect her and be the father I could be, you know? I guess I didn’t pay attention to all the other stuff that was going on around her,” he added.

Jackson also said that his daughter was a freshman at Aiken High School and went to school with the girl who had allegedly stabbed her, according to WLWT5. He said that they were “on and off friends,” but also noted that his daughter was being bullied by the girl. (RELATED: Ma’Khia Bryant’s Intended Victim Caught On Bodycam After Near Stabbing)

Court documents from the initial hearing on Wednesday stated that the suspect took out a pocket knife and cut Nyaria Givens on the side of her neck, Fox19 reported.

13-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of another teen to remain in custodyhttps://t.co/seYNTEqnFM pic.twitter.com/dvgw4I2lT7 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 22, 2021

Mr. Jackson also described his daughter as smart, mature, and how she wanted to be a hairstylist. He also added that she wanted to bring beauty to this world, according to WLWT5.

Police said that the 13-year-old suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility and will remain there until her next court appearance. She has been charged with murder.