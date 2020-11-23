US

2 Dead, Several Wounded After Church Stabbing, Police Say

Two people are dead and multiple others injured after a stabbing Sunday night at a San Jose Church, police say.

The stabbing occurred at Grace Baptist Church which was not holding a service, police said. However, there were homeless people who had taken shelter from the cold weather, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

“Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold,” police said.

Two people died and an unconfirmed number of individuals were severely injured, police reported. (RELATED: Police Reportedly Identify Man Who Stabbed Three People At ‘Defend Armenia’ Rally)

 

Mayor Sam Liccardo reportedly tweeted that a suspect had been arrested but later deleted the tweet after police could not confirm, according to KTVU.

“I’ve just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening,” Liccardo’s tweet read. “A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest.”