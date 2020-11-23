2 Dead, Several Wounded After Church Stabbing, Police Say

Two people are dead and multiple others injured after a stabbing Sunday night at a San Jose Church, police say.

The stabbing occurred at Grace Baptist Church which was not holding a service, police said. However, there were homeless people who had taken shelter from the cold weather, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

“Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold,” police said.

Two people died and an unconfirmed number of individuals were severely injured, police reported. (RELATED: Police Reportedly Identify Man Who Stabbed Three People At ‘Defend Armenia’ Rally)

We can confirm we have multiple stabbing victims; some with life threatening injuries. More updates when available. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

Two victims have succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced deceased. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

San Jose police officers are investigating a mass stabbing at Grace Baptist Church located across the street from San Jose State, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. There are multiple confirmed victims; some with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/1RFX4uOQy5 — The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) November 23, 2020

Mayor Sam Liccardo reportedly tweeted that a suspect had been arrested but later deleted the tweet after police could not confirm, according to KTVU.

“I’ve just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening,” Liccardo’s tweet read. “A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest.”