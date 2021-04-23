Fox Sports Commentator Marcellus Wiley Rips LeBron James Over His Since-Deleted Tweet About Ohio Cop

Fox Sports commentator Marcellus Wiley ripped into LeBron James for his since-deleted tweet targeting the Ohio cop that shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant.

WATCH:

“It’s amazing there’s one glaring critique on his resume, that he defers in critical times,” Wiley said during Thursday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself.” “Damn, I wish that were true in this moment, when it’s a real issue. Not just basketball wins and losses and points scored, when it’s real life issues. Where’s the deferring?” (RELATED: OJ Simpson Criticizes LeBron James Over Deleted Tweet Targeting Ohio Cop)

“And, in the moment Lebron until all the facts come out, until you watch the video, until you come out and see what’s right from wrong in this situation,” Wiley continued. “He should have passed in this moment.”

Bryant, 16, was fatally shot by police outside of her foster home in Ohio, The New York Times reported. Initial reports claimed she was unarmed at the time of the shooting, but released body cam footage seemingly showed Bryant wielding a knife during the altercation.

James had tweeted and then deleted a photo of the Ohio cop involved saying, “YOU’RE NEXT,” as previously reported.

He later shared another tweet saying he deleted his original tweet because people were using it to “create more hate.”

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police,” James tweeted. “I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”