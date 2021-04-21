Sports

LeBron James Tweets Picture Of Officer Involved In Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting, Says ‘YOU’RE NEXT’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 07: Lebron James #23 of Team LeBron reacts against Team Durant in the 70th NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena on March 07, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

LeBron James on Wednesday tweeted out a picture of Officer Nicholas Reardon, the Ohio cop who shot Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at another woman.

“YOU’RE NEXT,” the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a picture of Reardon. “#ACCOUNTABILITY.” He has since deleted it. The screenshot can be seen below. (RELATED: LeBron James Says He Doesn’t ‘Condone Violence Towards Anyone, Police, Black People, White People’)

LeBron James Deleted Tweet (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: LeBron James)

LeBron James Deleted Tweet (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: LeBron James)

“This is HOURS after the verdict!!!” he added in an earlier post. “Do not stop. We cannot let up. Not for one second. #votersuppressionisracsim #ACCOUNTABILITY.” (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Reveals ‘Unarmed’ Victim Of Police Shooting Was Actually Attacking Woman With A Knife)

The post came about after reports surfaced naming Reardon as the officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, CNN reported.

In a series of clips, Bryant is seen as holding a knife during an altercation with another young woman. The girl was then shot by officers when the girl appeared to attempt to stab a second woman.