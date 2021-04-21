LeBron James Tweets Picture Of Officer Involved In Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting, Says ‘YOU’RE NEXT’

LeBron James on Wednesday tweeted out a picture of Officer Nicholas Reardon, the Ohio cop who shot Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at another woman.

“YOU’RE NEXT,” the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a picture of Reardon. “#ACCOUNTABILITY.” He has since deleted it. The screenshot can be seen below. (RELATED: LeBron James Says He Doesn’t ‘Condone Violence Towards Anyone, Police, Black People, White People’)

“This is HOURS after the verdict!!!” he added in an earlier post. “Do not stop. We cannot let up. Not for one second. #votersuppressionisracsim #ACCOUNTABILITY.” (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Reveals ‘Unarmed’ Victim Of Police Shooting Was Actually Attacking Woman With A Knife)

This is HOURS after the verdict!!! Do not stop. We cannot let up. Not for one second. #votersuppressionisracsim #ACCOUNTABILITY https://t.co/I3ayQrSimp — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

The post came about after reports surfaced naming Reardon as the officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, CNN reported.

It’s not just the headline: even though the knife is clearly visible in her hand, the article never says it.https://t.co/9sRleqLYwJ pic.twitter.com/f27FSu6a4Z — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2021

In a series of clips, Bryant is seen as holding a knife during an altercation with another young woman. The girl was then shot by officers when the girl appeared to attempt to stab a second woman.