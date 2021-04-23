‘Bad Hearts And Bad Motivations’: George Floyd Mural Vandalized With Racial Slur

A George Floyd mural in Houston, Texas, was vandalized with a racial slur Thursday, just days after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder, Fox News reported.

An unknown perpetrator reportedly spray-painted a racial slur, writing “lives don’t matter.” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner described the vandalism as an act of “one stupid individual,” according to Fox News.

“Let me tell you something, and I want everybody to understand: Ignorant people with bad hearts and bad motivations, do not give them the power. Don’t give them the power,” Finner stated.

“Our city has been peaceful. The verdict came in, and it was the right verdict. Some people are upset about it. But one thing, in Houston, we are going to stick together,” he added.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks in front of a George Floyd mural that was defaced: “Ignorant people with bad hearts and bad motivations, do not give them the power … It was the right verdict.” pic.twitter.com/26orDSjSMC — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021

Houston police are canvasing the area and checking for surveillance video to find those responsible for the crime, according to Houston’s KPRC-TV.

Artist Daniel Anguilu, who painted the mural, covered the slur.

“My intention with this mural … was of support first, but also to help our communities heal from some of the issues that we’re facing,” Anguilu said at a press conference Thursday, noting that this wasn’t the first time the mural has been defaced. (RELATED: Here’s Why Social Justice Advocates Aren’t Celebrating The Chauvin Conviction)

A George Floyd mural in Phoenix, Arizona was vandalized last month, according to Phoenix News Times. Vandals painted the word “Fentanyl” over the image.