Tim Tebow Set To Deliver Commencement Address At Liberty University

Liberty University announced former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will be giving the keynote address during the 2021 commencement ceremony.

The commencement ceremony will be virtual and will take place on May 15, the university said in a press release shared Friday with the Daily Caller.

“I’m excited to return to Liberty’s campus,” Tebow said in a statement. “Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom. I’m honored to celebrate these new graduates, recognize their achievements, and encourage them to go out and impact this world.” (RELATED: ‘Miracle Baby’: Tim Tebow Recalls How His Mom Almost Aborted Him)

Liberty University President Jerry Prevo called Tebow a “prime example” of a “Champion for Christ.”

“We are grateful that Mr. Tebow has accepted our invitation to join us for Commencement and excited to hear him address our graduates,” Prevo said in a statement.

“In all of his success, Mr. Tebow has never lost sight of God’s plan for his life. He is bold in professing his faith and serves others as unto the Lord. He is a prime example of a ‘Champion for Christ.'”

This isn’t the first time Tebow has spoken at the university. The former MLB star university’s convocation back in 2013, according to the press release.