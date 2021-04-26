Buck Sexton: ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris ‘Hasn’t Been Able To Find Her Way Down There Yet’ And Won’t Want To

Journalist Buck Sexton said Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris may be the “border czar” for the Biden administration but she has yet “to find her way down there yet” and really doesn’t want to.

“Kamala Harris is the border czar and she hasn’t been able to find her way down there yet,” Sexton told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” Sexton continued, referring to the southern border, “and if you talk to anybody whose trying to actually secure it whether it’s Texas rangers, border patrol members, everybody in the law enforcement side — I saw myself, night after night, you have people coming in, streaming in, that’s just in one area where I happen to be standing over the course of a couple of days and there’s no way this is going to stop.” (RELATED: ‘Like The Wild, Wild West’: Texas Mayor Says ‘Southern Border Is Not Under Control. It’s A Mad House’)

He said it is is pointless for Harris to meet with Guatemalan officials because it “isn’t going to prevent people from wanting to be in America when they were no consequences for illegal entry and the idea that this would somehow change circumstances of the situation is just fanciful,” adding that “Kamala can’t go to the border because then people would see what I saw” which he described as “massive human trafficking” and a “porous border” that is allowing Mexican drug cartels to smuggle narcotics into the United States.

“The administration doesn’t want ultimately this this flow to stop; they just want to control it,” Sexton claimed, insisting that the border crisis will ultimately lead to an influx “of a million people illegally entering America this year including a lot of children who were abused, who were sexually abused, who were in terrible circumstances as they’re actually crossing and making the journey.”

He said this is all merely “bad optics” for the Biden administration. “That’s why Kamala’s going to Central America.”

After visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, Republican New York Rep. John Katko said March 15 that the situation there is “a human tragedy” that primarily benefits smugglers and drug traffickers. (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn said March 14 that Mexican cartels are making huge profits from human smuggling during the current border crisis, with rates going as high as $15,000 for people coming from Europe or the Middle East.

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021 to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years.