‘Like The Wild, Wild West’: Texas Mayor Says ‘Southern Border Is Not Under Control. It’s A Mad House’

A Texas mayor says not only is the southern border in Mexico “not under control” but illegal immigrants have turned the region into the “Wild, Wild West” and “a mad house.”

WATCH:

“It’s kind of like the Wild, Wild West down there, Uvalde, Texas, Mayor Don McLaughin told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight”

“This administration — we all get so frustrated in our community when we hear them and we hear our leadership tell us, ‘oh, the southern border is under control.’ The southern border is not under control. It’s a mad house.”

“We have car chases on a daily basis. We have immigrants jumping off trains. We have them coming into our schools. It’s just non-stop,” McLaughlin continued. (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

Although the mayor said his town enjoys “a good relationship” with the border patrol, he says they are too busy looking after child migrants to deal with the “young adult males” whom he says have criminal records. McLaughlin said that despite the border patrol’s focus on unaccompanied minors, they have managed to catch 97 sexual predators along his sector of the border.

McLaughlin said Friday a group of illegal immigrants were “running through people’s yards … This is something we’re having to deal with every day. And it’s getting worse and worse and worse.”

The mayor suggested his town should enjoy “the same opportunities” that exist in Washington, D.C., with “that great big fence with that razor wire.” He said that kind of security might afford “a little peace and quiet … But most of the time now when your dogs bark at night, you wonder if somebody’s getting in your car or somebody’s fixing to break into your house.”

“They need to go ahead and build this wall, put it back in place and let’s close our borders.”

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan said Apr. 2 that the border has become “a national security crisis” as border patrol agents were too busy with migrant children to stop drug smugglers. (RELATED: ‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America A ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’)

Republican Texas Sen. Tex Cruz said March 28 that President Joe Biden’s policies subjected kids to “horrific abuse” at the border as they were crammed into holding facilities.