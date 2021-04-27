Atlanta Police Officers Save A Man In A Burning Car In Wild Body Camera Footage

Multiple Atlanta police officers are heroes after saving a man in a burning car.

The Atlanta Police Department released a body camera footage Monday of several officers working to get an unconscious man out of a burning car.

At one point, you can hear an officer shout that the unconscious man is having a seizure. Watch the intense situation unfold in the video below.

For as much as people seem to love to dog the police these days, it's important to remember that many of them have a difficult job to do.

Not only do they have a difficult job to do, but they routinely and regularly put themselves in harm's way to help complete strangers.

There's no better way to sum up this situation. There was an unconscious man facing imminent death in a burning car, and these officers rushed in and helped him without hesitation.

The one officer wasted no time before smashing up some windows and jumping into the vehicle to free the guy desperately in need of help.

A police officer’s job is never one-dimensional. On any given day, officers can reasonably expect to respond to anything… Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

All the way around, every single one of these officers is a hero and they should all hold their heads high.