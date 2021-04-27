Portrait Of Trump In Oval Office Acquired By Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery acquired Monday the photo of former President Donald Trump which will be featured in its “America’s Presidents” exhibition.

The 2019 picture of Trump captured by the award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic is set to appear in the gallery’s signature exhibition showcasing portraits of every U.S. president, according to Smithsonian Magazine. The gallery will reopen on May 14 after having been closed due to COVID-19.

Trump’s image will replace former President Barack Obama’s portrait in the space dedicated to the most recent former commander-in-chief, the report said.

Installed in @smithsoniannpg‘s signature exhibition, “America’s Presidents,” the portrait will hang in a space reserved for the nation’s most recent former president and will be a part of the permanent collections. https://t.co/DD0d0s2VzD — Smithsonian Magazine (@SmithsonianMag) April 27, 2021

Obama’s portrait, painted by Kehinde Wiley, will now depart for a five-city tour scheduled to take place from June 2021 to May 2022, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Trump’s portrait vs. the Obama portrait it will be replacing at the Smithsonian pic.twitter.com/6FOubbx2op — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2021

The exhibition’s latest addition was taken on June 17, 2019, the day before Trump officially announced that he would run for reelection in 2020. (RELATED: Hannity Asks Trump If He’s Considering A Run For President In 2024)

In the image, Trump is depicted sitting at the Resolute Desk with the flags of Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard and the portraits of former President Andrew Jackson and Benjamin Franklin in the background.