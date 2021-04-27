EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: More Than 1,000 Migrants Crammed Into Makeshift Camp In Mexico While Awaiting Asylum

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura visited Tijuana, Mexico and obtained exclusive footage of a large camp near the Southern Border where more than 1,000 migrants have been staying.

The facility has been open and operating for approximately three months, Ventura reported. Migrants at the facility said they have sought asylum in the U.S. but have not been allowed into the country.

The makeshift camp shows dozens of tents and personal belongings piled together with young children running around the area.

Over 1,000 migrants are living in a large camp near the U.S.-Mexico in Tijuana, MX. Migrants says they are seeking asylum in the U.S but have not been let them in and are asking the Biden administration to allow them to seek asylum in the U.S. The camp has been here for 3 months pic.twitter.com/49zWJQ1tlG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 27, 2021

Migrants told Ventura they receive a majority of their supplies through donations but that Tijuana locals have not been donating as much recently.

Some women staying at the camp have also told Ventura they face threats of kidnapping. (RELATED: ‘No Basis … To Seek Asylum’: Sen. Cotton Says Migrants Aren’t Victims Of Persecution But Responding To Biden Invitation)

Asylum claims are only considered valid if a migrant can prove their life and freedom are threatened due to their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. The majority of claims, however, are denied in the U.S. because they do not meet the standards.

A total of 33,194 asylum cases were adjudicated for the fiscal year of 2020, which began in October of 2019. Immigration judges granted 8,828 individual asylum claims between October of 2019 and January of 2020, data showed.

