West Virginia Governor Announces That Everyone Ages 16-35 Who Gets Vaccine Will Be Given $100 Savings Bond

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a measure Monday that will give $100 savings bonds to certain residents who get the vaccine.

“We’re going to give every single one of these people, the people that have already stepped up, our young people, our young people that have already stepped up and been vaccinated, every single one of our young people we’re going to give a $100 savings bond to every single one who steps up and takes the vaccine,” Justice said Monday during a press conference.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announces a new vaccine incentive program for residents 16 to 35: “We’re going to give a $100 savings bond to every single one that steps up and takes their vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/guNGW6kowI — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2021

The move is meant to incentivize the approximately 380,000 residents between the ages of 16-35 to get the vaccine, according to Justice. For individuals between the ages of 16-35 that have already been vaccinated, they will also be eligible for the $100 bond. (RELATED: Shh – The Media Doesn’t Seem To Want You To Know COVID-19 Cases Are Plummeting Nationally)

“Our kids today probably don’t really realize just how important they are in shutting this thing down,” Justice explained. “I’m trying to come up with a way that’s truly going to motivate them –and us– to get over the hump.”

Justice hopes to get at least 70% of the eligible population vaccinated, noting that out of the 1.47 million residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine, only 52% have received at least one dose. The governor said the initiative could cost $27.5 million if it has near-perfect success, noting if the state runs out of bonds, they will hand out cash, WVNews reported.

West Virginia has the 16th highest rate of new cases per person and is 12th in hospitalizations, according to data from The New York Times.