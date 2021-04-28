‘Defining Moment’: Kelly Ripa Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos Once Threw Her Wedding Ring Out The Window

Kelly Ripa opened up about what she called a “defining moment” in her marriage to Mark Consuelos and it had to with her wedding ring being thrown out the window.

“When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it, and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it,” the 50-year-old actress explained during her and her husband’s appearance on the “Double Date” podcast. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Talks About Keeping Things Spicy In Her Marriage After 24 Years)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

“And he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window,” she added. “And then he turned around, and I said, ‘I’m still here.’ Because I really think he thought in that moment and I would somehow … vanish or evaporate. I was like, ‘Now what?'” (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Might Have Already Found Her Next Co-Host For ‘Live’)

“I think it was, like, that moment of ‘Oh my gosh, she is still here and I just did that horrible thing and she’s still here. She doesn’t really seem that rattled,'” Ripa continued.

The “Riverdale” star admitted it wasn’t “too smart” on his part to have done so.

“I am sure for a lot of people, it would have said, ‘I’m done. That is outrageous. That is crazy behavior,'” Kelly explained. “And I understood where it was coming from. It was coming from a place of terror and genuine fear. And ‘Oh my god, I have to spend the rest of my life with this woman who does not value time, who is chronically late.'”

“I looked at him and I said, ‘I get it. I get it. I’m young and married, too. I’m scared, too. I get it. This is forever. I’m with you. Now, we have to go find that ring,'” Ripa continued.

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996 and are about to celebrate 25 years of marriage. The two also have three children together.